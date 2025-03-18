Market logs its biggest gain in 2 months 

NEW DELHI: India's equity market experienced a sharp rally on Tuesday, driven by positive global cues and value buying, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recording their largest single-day gains in nearly two months. The Sensex surged by 1,131.31 points (1.53%) to close at 75,301, while the Nifty50 rose by 325.55 points (1.45%) to end at 22,834.3. This followed a modest gain of about 0.50% in both benchmarks on Monday.

Investor wealth increased by approximately ₹7 lakh crore, reaching Rs400 lakh crore on Tuesday, up from Rs 393 lakh crore in the previous session.

Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking, attributed the rally to optimistic global market trends. He noted that softer-than-expected U.S. retail sales data had fueled expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later in the year. A key highlight was the Nifty breaking a three-week high, signaling strength in the index, he added.