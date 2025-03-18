Seeking eggs from Europe exposes US double standards: Chinese media report

Against the backdrop of surging prices, US has reached out to Denmark and other European nations for export of eggs, the Global Times, the Chinese Communist party mouthpiece, quoting Reuters, reported.

A dozen eggs in the US cost somewhere between US$4.90 (with a peak of US$8.17 in early March). In Indian rupee it is over Rs 400 to 710 (approx).

The request from the US Department of Agriculture coincides with a raft of new US tariffs on countries, including in Europe, and the threat of more. President Donald Trump has also threatened economic sanctions unless Denmark hands over control of Greenland to the United States, Reuters noted.

"After repeated claims of taking over Greenland, the Trump administration is now asking Denmark for extra eggs amid shortage," Fortune ironically said in a headline. The US request for egg exports starkly contrasts with its recent hardline stance toward Europe, where it has threatened to take over Greenland and imposed tariffs, the Global Times opinion piece said.

The US stand exposes its double standards of being "partners when needed, threats when not," the report pointed out.

"Currently, the US stock market is volatile, inflation remains high, and consumer confidence is declining - these warning signs all point to the consequences of unilateralism. This egg crisis should awaken Washington: In the face of global challenges such as climate change, public health, and food security, no country can address these crises alone. It is better to acknowledge the reality that the global economy is deeply interconnected. After all, when the White House turns to Europe for emergency egg supplies, it should at least realize that supermarket shelves won't make room for political slogans," the Global Times piece added.