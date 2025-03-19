Anti-dumping agency recommends 12% safeguard duty on steel import

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has proposed a 12 percent safeguard duty on imports of non-alloy and alloy steel flat products to curb excessive imports and protect the domestic steel industry.

In its investigation report released on Tuesday, DGTR finds a substantial rise in steel imports, adversely impacting domestic manufacturers by eroding market share, reducing profitability, and causing underutilization of production capacity.

The investigation was launched following a petition from the Indian Steel Association (ISA), representing major domestic producers, alleging a significant increase in imports causing serious injury to the Indian steel industry. The DGTR initiated the investigation on December 19, 2024, analyzing financial records and market data.