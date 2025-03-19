GCCs pay 20% higher than traditional IT services

BANGALURU: Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are now paying 12-20% above that of traditional IT services, highlighting the growing premium placed on digital expertise, says Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO of CIEL HR.

At the entry-level, salaries for data science professionals are around Rs 14 lakh per annum, while software developers earn about Rs 11 LPA. "This highlights the increasing value of data-driven skills in today's job market," he adds.

In the ‘India’s Talent Takeoff - The GCC 4.0 Story’ report, released recently, digital talent solutions provider NLB Services points out that GCCs in India are poised for a 9.8% salary growth over the next 12 months. About 61% of India Inc. GCCs acknowledge higher salaries in the ecosystem, it said.