Governor Malhotra asks lenders to perform or perish as customer complaints double in last two years

Stating that the high number of customer grievances is a serious concern, Malhotra reeled out data showing that customer complaints received under the RBI’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme has grown at a compound average rate of almost 50% during the past two years, reaching 9,34,000 in FY24. The number of complaints processed by the office of the RBI Ombudsman rose 25% from about 2,35,000 in FY23 to almost 2,94,000 in FY24, he said.

“Not only are a large number of complaints getting escalated, but a large proportion—nearly 57% of maintainable complaints last year—required mediation or formal intervention by the Ombudsmen. You would all agree that this is a highly unsatisfactory situation and needs our urgent attention,” the governor said.

He further noted that in FY24, the 95 scheduled commercial banks alone received over 10 million complaints from their customers. “If we take into account the complaints received by other RBI-regulated entities, the number would be even higher.”

He warned that the 10 million complaints could grow further with a rapidly expanding customer base and an increasing range of products if banks do not take corrective action.