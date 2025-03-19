IndiGo to add 14 new destinations, expects low double digit growth in FY26

NEW DELHI: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is planning to add 14 new destinations next financial year (FY2026) and expects low double digit growth in passenger traffic and capacity, said the company in its latest investor presentation. The airline also said that it will get the delivery of more than one new aircraft per week next financial year, and would increase its headcount by 3,000 employees in FY26.
As per the investor presentation, the airline currently operates in 131 destinations (91 Domestic & 40 International). In CY2024 the airline flew 113 million passengers, a growth of 10% on a year-on-year basis.
Following the bullish outlook, shares of IndiGo soared more than 5% on Wednesday, breaching Rs 5,000 mark for the first time.
Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research indicates, Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, is likely to become part of the Nifty 50 index when the next index review takes place in September this year.
IndiGo said that it will be receiving the Airbus A321XLR aircraft in FY26 which will allow them to launch new routes in Asia and Europe. Airbus A321XLR, which has a flying range of 7.5-8.5 hours, will be configured with 12 business class and 183 economy class seats. The airline would also be commencing Europe operations in FY26 would be damp-leasing three more Boeing B787s.
IndiGo said that it plans to increase the number of seats it allocates for international flights by fiscal year 2030 to secure greater market share.
It expects to increase its international capacity share, or the proportion of its total available seat kilometers for international routes, to 40% from 28% currently, as per the investors’ presentation.
IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers on Tuesday said the airline has a great opportunity to address the long haul flight services market from India. "International air travel in India probably for quite a long time was very much taken care of by non Indian airlines...There is a great opportunity to address that market (long haul) with our planes," Elbers stated.
IndiGo reiterated that by 2030 it aims to have a fleet of more than 600 plus aircraft factoring for lease returns. Currently the airline has 439 aircraft in its fleet which includes 33 aircraft under wet lease.