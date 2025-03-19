IndiGo to add 14 new destinations, expects low double digit growth in FY26

Following the bullish outlook, shares of IndiGo soared more than 5% on Wednesday, breaching Rs 5,000 mark for the first time.

Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research indicates, Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, is likely to become part of the Nifty 50 index when the next index review takes place in September this year.

IndiGo said that it will be receiving the Airbus A321XLR aircraft in FY26 which will allow them to launch new routes in Asia and Europe. Airbus A321XLR, which has a flying range of 7.5-8.5 hours, will be configured with 12 business class and 183 economy class seats. The airline would also be commencing Europe operations in FY26 would be damp-leasing three more Boeing B787s.

IndiGo said that it plans to increase the number of seats it allocates for international flights by fiscal year 2030 to secure greater market share.