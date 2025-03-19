MIAL moots 3.5-times hike in UDF for international passengers, Rs 325 on domestic

MUMBAI: The Adani group-run Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), which operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, has proposed to steeply hike the user development fees (UDF) for both domestic as well as international passengers. While currently there is no UDF on domestic passengers, it wants to charge Rs 325 per domestic departures, and to massively increase the existing fee of Rs 187 per international passenger to Rs 650.

Adani Airports Holdings (AAHL) also said it will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the redevelop the terminal 1 of the city airport and other aeronautical and non-aeronautical infrastructure over the next five years.

The UDF hike proposal is subject to a consultation process before the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), which approves and determines the final tariffs.

The AERA started the tariff revision proposal for MIAL last year and if implemented this will the first time that the Mumbai airport will propose a user development fee since the Adanis took over the airport in July 2021 from the GVK group which developed the airport in a PPP mode in 2010.