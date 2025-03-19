Now upload market investments, nominee details with DigiLocker

MUMBAI: In order to address the issue of unclaimed financial assets, the markets regulator Sebi has partnered with the national public digital infrastructure DigiLocker system to help investors claim back their unclaimed assets as well as nomination facilities on this system. Accordingly, Sebi has mandated market participants like asset management companies (AMCs) and brokerages and their key responsibility areas (KRAs) to facilitate their customers to upload their details on this system.

“All AMCs and their registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) and recognised depositories along with KYC-KRAs are directed to register with the DigiLocker as ‘issuer’ so as to enable users/investors, at their own option, to fetch their holding statements, of the date immediately preceding the date of fetching, or transaction statements for the past 30 days of mutual fund units and demat accounts, respectively, in the user’s DigiLocker account,” the circular said.

The circular will be effective from April 1, the Sebi said.