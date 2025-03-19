RBI Bulletin: Tightrope walk to balance price rise from trade tariffs, rupee fall

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank economists have as called for a tightrope walk that policymakers must undertake amidst the rising tide of trade wars and rupee fluctuations by balancing the impacts of these headwinds, even as they feel the resultant economic slowdown may lead to downward pressure on the inflation front.

In the latest bulletin, which is not an official view of the RBI, the economists said the domestic economy is exhibiting resilience despite escalating trade tensions and global uncertainties on the one hand and a robust agriculture sector and improving consumption demand being the silver-lining for the economy.

"Policymakers are now walking a tightrope, having to balance the upward strain of rising prices on account of tariffs and currency depreciation, as well as the downward pressure on inflation from economic slowdown," the economists said in the March bulletin, released Wednesday.