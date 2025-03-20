Excise nod for Kerala Agricultural University’s Nila wine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nila, the native wine brand from the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), is likely to hit the market in a month. The excise department on Tuesday approved the labels for the three types of wines under the brand to be launched in the first phase. The university is now devising a marketing plan for the premium quality products - Nila Cashew Apple Wine, Nila Pineapple Wine and Nila Banana Wine. Cashew apple wine is made from fruits grown in tropical humid climates. These fruits have a characteristic tart and astringent flavour. The product’s alcohol content is 14.5 pc.

The banana variety is produced from Kerala’s indigenous “Palayamkodan” fruit which has a soft texture with slightly acidic and aromatic flavour. The pineapple wine is derived from the unique “Mauritius” variety which was accorded GI tag recently. Both these products have an alcohol content of 12.5 pc. As per rule, the products can be sold only through the State Beverages Corporation. Initially, the products will be available at selected outlets of Bevco. The prices would be anywhere below Rs 1,000 for the 750 ml bottle.

The research and manufacturing of the wine products is by the Department of Post Harvest Technology under the College of Agriculture, Vellanikkara. The production unit is situated on the college campus. Department head Dr Saji Gomez said they have standardised seven types of wines.

The others, based on jackfruit, coconut water, Indian blackberry and nutmeg rind will be launched in subsequent phases, he told TNIE. Saji said the banana and pineapple were sourced from local farmers.