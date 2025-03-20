Heavy industries ministry asks ARAI to probe mismatch in Ola Electic’s sales number

NEW DELHI: The Heavy Industries Ministry has directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to investigate the discrepancy between Ola Electric's reported sales figures and the actual vehicle registrations, alongside numerous consumer complaints against the company, as per sources aware of the development.

The ministry has asked ARAI to submit a report within 15 days. This regulatory scrutiny comes after Ola Electric claimed to have sold 25,000 electric scooters in February 2025, while government data from the Vahan portal showed only 8,600 vehicles were registered during the same period.

This probe follows recent regulatory issues faced by Ola Electric, including raids and inspections by transport authorities in various states such as Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. These actions were taken due to concerns over the company's compliance with trade certificate requirements, leading to vehicle seizures, show-cause notices, and the closure of some showrooms.