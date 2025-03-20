Heavy industries ministry asks ARAI to probe mismatch in Ola Electic’s sales number

NEW DELHI: The Heavy Industries Ministry has directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to investigate the discrepancy between Ola Electric's reported sales figures and the actual vehicle registrations, alongside numerous consumer complaints against the company, as per sources aware of the development.
The ministry has asked ARAI to submit a report within 15 days. This regulatory scrutiny comes after Ola Electric claimed to have sold 25,000 electric scooters in February 2025, while government data from the Vahan portal showed only 8,600 vehicles were registered during the same period.
This probe follows recent regulatory issues faced by Ola Electric, including raids and inspections by transport authorities in various states such as Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. These actions were taken due to concerns over the company's compliance with trade certificate requirements, leading to vehicle seizures, show-cause notices, and the closure of some showrooms.
Ola Electric, a beneficiary of the FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, has its eligibility certificates provided by ARAI. The ministry has emphasized that it is ARAI's responsibility to ensure that the guidelines of these schemes are followed. A senior official stated that ARAI will investigate both the sales figures mismatch and the consumer complaints, with a report expected within 15 days.
The company, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, has been under increasing regulatory pressure. Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a warning to Ola Electric over disclosure lapses. Additionally, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered probes into complaints regarding alleged deficiencies in the company's services and products.
In another setback, one of Ola Electric's units is facing an insolvency petition filed by Rosmerta Digital Services, a vehicle registration service provider and creditor, over alleged payment defaults.