Hindalco to invest Rs 45,000 crore in copper, aluminium segments; to enter EV materials space
MUMBAI: Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has said the group’s flagship Hindalco will invest Rs 45,000-crore in copper and aluminium segments and entry into the electric mobility materials space by setting up the country’ first copper foil facility for electric vehicles.
Announcing a new brand identity for Hindalco Industries on Thursday, Birla said, "We are committing Rs 45,000 crore across the aluminium, copper and specialty alumina businesses to deliver both upstream and next-gen high precision engineered products to our customers."
In another key initiative for the group, he said, Hindalco’s Pune unit will be setting up a copper foil facility for the electric vehicles segment.
Expressing his desire to do an encore of what Hindalco has been pioneering in the metals space, in the electric mobility space, he said in the battery materials space, we are pioneering the metals that will drive our country’s EV revolution.
“Our battery foil plant at Aditya Fabrication plant in Chakan near Pune is set to provide high-performance, sustainable alternatives to traditional automotive components especially for the EV industry. We are also setting up the country’ first copper foil facility for EVs in this facility,” he said.
Birla said the company is moving to the next level to provide solutions in new fields such as electric mobility, renewable energy and semiconductors.
In electric mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, semiconductors, and high-end electronics, we are positioning ourselves as a provider of solutions and a co-creator, collaborating with customers to bring the future forward, he said.
It can be noted that Hindalco is the largest aluminium producer in the country and along with its US subsidiary Novelis, it is among the top aluminium companies in the world.