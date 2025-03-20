Hindalco to invest Rs 45,000 crore in copper, aluminium segments; to enter EV materials space

MUMBAI: Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has said the group’s flagship Hindalco will invest Rs 45,000-crore in copper and aluminium segments and entry into the electric mobility materials space by setting up the country’ first copper foil facility for electric vehicles.

Announcing a new brand identity for Hindalco Industries on Thursday, Birla said, "We are committing Rs 45,000 crore across the aluminium, copper and specialty alumina businesses to deliver both upstream and next-gen high precision engineered products to our customers."

In another key initiative for the group, he said, Hindalco’s Pune unit will be setting up a copper foil facility for the electric vehicles segment.

Expressing his desire to do an encore of what Hindalco has been pioneering in the metals space, in the electric mobility space, he said in the battery materials space, we are pioneering the metals that will drive our country’s EV revolution.