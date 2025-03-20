Malabar Gold & Diamonds invests Rs 600 crore in launching 12 new showrooms by March 2025

NEW DELHI: Kerala-based Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be launching 12 new showrooms by March 2025 to strengthen its presence across India. The latest expansion will take Malabar’s total showroom count to 391 showrooms across 13 countries and a presence in 19 states across India. The world’s 6th largest jeweller said that it has invested Rs 600 crores in this expansion phase and hired 406 employees in various roles this financial year.

The new showrooms will be located at Panvel in Mumbai, Sinhagad Road in Pune, Brahmapur and Soubhagya Nagar in Odisha; Dhanbad in Jharkhand, Hospet, Nagarbhavi and Chitradurga in Karnataka; Nandyal, Amalapuram, Machilipatanam in Andhra Pradesh, Varanasi in UP.