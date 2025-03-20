Manappuram sells 18% to Bain Capital for Rs 4,385 crore

MUMBAI: The second largest pure-play gold loan player Manappuram Finance has inked a deal with Bain Capital for an equity infusion of Rs 4,385 crore for an 18% equity transfer. The deal also leads to an open offer by the private equity major for an additional 26% reducing the promoters' -- VP Nandakumar and family -- stake to below 30%.

Following the fund infusion of Rs 4,385 crore under which the private equity major will acquire shares and warrants worth 18% of the company, the investor will be classified as a joint promoter with board representation, the Thrissur, Kerala-based Manappuram with a loan book of over Rs Rs 44,210 crore said in an exchange filing Thursday evening.

The stake will be purchased by Bain Capital Asia (through its affiliated BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV) through a preferential allotment of shares following which Bain will get the right to appoint a member on the board, giving it joint control of the gold loan company, the companies said in a joint statement.