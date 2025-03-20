Markets gain 3% in 4 days, but bulls stay cautious

NEW DELHI: The Indian equity market has shown a notable recovery over the past four sessions, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 gaining about 3% each. This upward movement comes as a contrast to the bearish sentiment that has dominated the market for several months.

The Thursday surge was influenced by the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates at 4.25%–4.50% during its second policy meeting of 2025, alongside the expectation of two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts by the end of the year, which has bolstered investor confidence.

At the close of trading on Thursday, the Sensex was up by 899.01 points or 1.19 percent at 76,348.06, and the Nifty was up by 283.05 points or 1.24 percent at 23,190.65.