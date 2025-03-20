SEBI plans changes in Esop norms for IPO-bound firms founders

MUMBAI: The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has proposed some changes in the rules around employee stock options plans (Esops) to help IPO-bound companies’ founders in exercising their Esops options, even if they have to be classified as promoters before the company goes public.

To ensure that this relaxation is not misused, the regulator has also proposed a cooling off period between the grant of such options and the IPO.

In a consultation paper released Thursday, SEBI has proposed that a person, who ceased to be an employee after having been identified as a promoter, be allowed to continue to hold his/her Esops, provided those Esops or other benefits were issued one year before the company announced the IPO plan.

Under the share-based employee benefits and sweat equity regulations, promoters and members of promoter group are not entitled to receive Esops and an employee cannot be a promoter or member of the promoter group.

But if founders are listed as promoters for an IPO, based on their holding including the options which were vested, because IPO norms require them to do so. In such a scenario, the existing norms do not clearly state whether the employee with the Esop (such as the founder) can exercise their Esops.