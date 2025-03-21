Market logs biggest weekly gain in 4 years

India’s equity market recorded its best weekly performance in years, with benchmark indices—the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty—each climbing over 4%. This surge comes after months of decline and is driven by a combination of factors, including the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), value buying at lower levels, and a dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve.

The resurgence in market sentiment was fueled by the comeback of FIIs amid a strengthening Indian rupee. Additionally, the steep correction in many stocks over recent months created opportunities for value buying, attracting investors looking to capitalise on lower valuations.

Globally, the US Federal Reserve’s indication of potential future rate cuts has also played a key role in lifting market sentiment. The dovish stance has eased concerns about aggressive monetary tightening, creating a favourable environment for equities worldwide, including in India.