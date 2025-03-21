Ola Electric confirms receiving queries from MHI and MoRTH 

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility said on Friday that it has revived queries from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) regarding the large gap in vehicle registration as per VAHAN portal and sales reported by the company for the month of February 2025. The ministries have also sent a query regarding non-compliance with the requirement of Trade Certificates.
Ola said that it is in the process of responding to the above. Further, the company has also received notices in four states with regard to trade certificates for a few of its stores in these states.
The clarification by Ola comes amid reports that MHI has directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to investigate the discrepancy between Ola Electric's reported sales figures and the actual vehicle registrations.
This regulatory scrutiny came after Ola Electric claimed to have sold 25,000 electric scooters in February 2025, while government data from the Vahan portal showed only 8,600 vehicles were registered during the same period.
Ola in a separate statement said that their sales remain strong, and the temporary backlog in February was due to ongoing negotiations with its vendors responsible for vehicle registrations.
“This backlog is being rapidly cleared, with daily registrations exceeding 50% of our three-month daily sales average. 40% of the February backlog has already been cleared, and the remaining will be fully resolved by the end of March 2025,” claimed Ola Electric.
It added that this is a straightforward case of a temporary registration backlog, yet certain media outlets and vested interests have deliberately misrepresented it as a regulatory issue through “misinformation and smear campaigns”.
“This intensified after we discontinued contracts with two nationwide vendors managing our registration process as part of our strategy to streamline operations and drive profitability. Since then, a coordinated effort has been made to create confusion and trigger unnecessary scrutiny,” added Ola Electric.