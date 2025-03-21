Ola Electric confirms receiving queries from MHI and MoRTH 

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility said on Friday that it has revived queries from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) regarding the large gap in vehicle registration as per VAHAN portal and sales reported by the company for the month of February 2025. The ministries have also sent a query regarding non-compliance with the requirement of Trade Certificates.

Ola said that it is in the process of responding to the above. Further, the company has also received notices in four states with regard to trade certificates for a few of its stores in these states.

The clarification by Ola comes amid reports that MHI has directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to investigate the discrepancy between Ola Electric's reported sales figures and the actual vehicle registrations.