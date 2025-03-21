SP Group set to raise largest private rupee credit worth Rs 22,000 crore

MUMBAI: Construction and engineering conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji & Companay (SP), which has a debt of close to Rs 60,000 crore in its book, is on course to raise Rs 29,000 crore credit to refinance its costly forex debt maturing by late May. More importantly, as much as 75% or around Rs 22,000 crore of this will be raised in rupee, making it the largest such private credit mop-up in the country, and over a dozen investors are readying their term-sheets.

Late last year, the SP was on the verge of signing an agreement with the state-run Power Finance Corporation to raise Rs 20,000 crore. But the deal fell apart at the last leg of the negotiations which sources attributed to the lender’s apprehension about the high leverage of the group.

The SP Group is planning to mop up as much as 75% of its close to Rs 29,000 crore, from five funds, which will make it India Inc’s largest private credit raising in the rupee, two sources in the know of the dealings told The New Indian Express on Friday.