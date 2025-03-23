The golden handcuff and other sob stories

Rajesh Batra (name changed), a senior HR professional, joined an MNC in 2021 with an irresistible offer—attractive stock options and performance-based bonuses that would only vest if he stayed for at least five years. What started as a golden opportunity, soon felt like a trap. “The first three years were exciting. I was setting up the team, leading transformations, and driving change. But as my passion for the job dwindled, the last two years felt like being caged. The incentives kept me locked in, but my growth and motivation were declining.”

This is the paradox of what has come to be known as Golden Handcuffs. The term generally refers to benefits by employers to discourage employees from leaving. “High performers are provided a golden chance for creating wealth, as well as recommitting themselves to the firm. When properly designed, golden handcuffs are a second incentive beyond salary, which makes the individual want to create long-term gains while tying the success of the individual to the success of the firm,” says Kartik Narayan, CEO-Staffing, TeamLease Services.

Employees are sometimes trapped—particularly when a desirable outside opportunity arises, but quitting would mean forgoing substantial financial rewards. In industries like technology, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), and Consulting, the competition for top talent has led to the widespread use of golden handcuffs. Karthikeyan Kesavan, Director of Permanent Recruitment at Adecco India, says, “These days there is a constant war for talent in tech, BFSI, and consulting organisations. Some of the top companies use Golden Handcuffs as a retention tool to reduce attrition, especially where they want talent to stick with them for a minimum of 4.5 years for Rate of Investment (ROI). ” Kesavan adds.