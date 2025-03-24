Govt proposes abolition of 6% equalisation levy

The government has proposed the abolition of the 6% Equalisation Levy on online advertising in the Finance Bill 2025, reducing the tax burden on digital ad consumers and lowering costs on platforms like Google and Meta. If passed in parliament, the 6% Equalisation Levy would cease to exist from 1 April 2025.

This is a significant move in the context of the ongoing Indo-US bilateral trade talks, and the imminent threat of reciprocal tax, which is likely to come into force from 2nd April, 2025.

The US government has always termed the digital taxes levied by India as discriminatory, targeting mainly tech giants from the US. Last year, the government had scrapped a similar levy of 2% on digital e-commerce supplies and services. The latest announcement by the government is, therefore, construed as an attempt by the government to appease the Donald Trump administration.