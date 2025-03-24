Rupee recovers its 2025 losses; jumps 31 paise to close at 85.67 against US dollar

MUMBAI: Rising for the seventh straight session, the rupee appreciated 31 paise to close at 85.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, wiping off all its losses in 2025, supported by a positive trend in domestic equity markets and fresh foreign capital inflows.

Besides, lower global crude price levels and continuing weakness in the greenback also bolstered sentiments, traders said.

However, lurking risks -- ranging from liquidity constraints to reciprocal tariff implementations -- continue to pose challenges for the local unit, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.93, then touched an intraday high of 85.49 and a low of 86.01 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 85.67 (provisional), registering a gain of 31 paise from its previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 38 paise to close at 85.98 against the US dollar.

This is the seventh straight session of gain for the rupee, during which it has added 154 paise. The local unit has recovered all its losses for 2025.

On December 31, 2024, the rupee closed at 85.64 against the greenback.