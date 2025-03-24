SEBI sets up panel to review disclosure norms for board officials

The objective of the high-level committee is to comprehensively review and make recommendations for enhancing the existing framework for managing conflict of interest, disclosures and related matters towards ensuring the high standard of transparency, accountability and ethical conduct of members and officials of the board,” said the chairman.

Panda said the proposed panel will review the conflict of interest and disclosures related to the property, investments, and liabilities of board members and officials. And the panel is expected to submit its recommendation within three months from the date of the constitution. The recommendations will then be placed in front of the board of directors for consideration, the chairman said.

The committee will comprise distinguished personnel and experts with relevant backgrounds and experience in constitutional or statutory or regulatory bodies, government/ public sector, private sector and academia.

Jyoti Prakash Gadia of merchant banking firm Resurgent India said the plan is a very timely step towards strengthening the governance standards and efficacy of Sebi and will have far reaching impact on the financial world,their personal conduct needs to be impeccable without any bias or favour for the entities being dealt with by the organisation they are working for.

Foreign funds threshold doubled for disclosures to Rs 50,000 crore

The SEBI also doubled the disclosure threshold of foreign funds for investments in domestic company assets to Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 25,000 crore, saying there is a real need for cash and we are the regulator of the market has to also look at the cost of regulation.

“Trading volume in the cash segment has more than doubled between FY23 and FY25 from 58, 000 crow to Rs 1.28 trillion. In light of this, the board has approved a proposal to increase the applicable threshold from the present Re 25,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore,” said chairman Pandey.

SEBI move is aimed at changing the stock market dynamics without altering the concentration criteria.

As of March 24, certain FPIs with assets under management of more than Rs 25,000 crore are required to provide granular details of all their investors or stakeholders on a look-through basis. However SEBI could not answer how many FPIs would be impacted or come out the reporting requirements following the changes.