Sensex jumps 1,078 points to settle at six-week high on FII buying, gains in banking shares

MUMBAI: Benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 1,078 points to close at a six-week high on Monday as fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in banking and oil & gas shares helped the index extend the winning run to the sixth day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,078.87 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 77,984.38, a level not seen since February 6.

During the day, it zoomed 1,201.72 points or 1.56 per cent to breach the 78,000 level and touch a high of 78,107.23.

The NSE Nifty surged by 307.95 points or 1.32 per cent to 23,658.35.

Intra-day, the benchmark zoomed 358.35 points or 1.53 per cent to 23,708.75.

A positive trend in the US and European markets powered the rally in domestic equities, experts said.

A sharp rebound in the rupee also bolstered investor sentiment.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC rose the most by 4.61 per cent amid reports that the power PSUs is likely to gain from Indian Railways' shift to renewable and nuclear power.