Start-ups see 9% surge in funding at $2.5 billion in March quarter

BENGALURU: In the first quarter of this calendar year (January-March 2025), start-ups have witnessed a 9% increase in funding at $2.5 billion, and in March alone, it has raised $1.5 billion.

In the same quarter last year, start-ups had raised $2.3 billion, according to data sourced from Tracxn. This increase in funding shows that investors are betting big on start-ups, especially late-stage ($1.8 bn in Q12025).

In contrast, seed-stage witnessed a 56% decline in fund raising as total funding stood at $157 million, a drop of 55.77% compared to $355 million raised in the same quarter last year.

Early-stage funding too saw a decline of 52% to $528 million in March quarter.