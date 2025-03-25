Godrej expects 50-60% surge in air conditioner sales this summer

NEW DELHI: Godrej Enterprises Group is projecting a 50-60% increase in air conditioner (AC) sales this summer, driven by scorching temperatures and an expanded product lineup. The company is also set to close the current financial year (2024-25) with over 100% growth in AC sales, reaching 1.4 million units.

“AC market this fiscal (FY25) should be touching 14 to 15 million units. We will be doing 1.4 million units and our growth will be more than 100%,” Kamal Nandi, Business Head & EVP at Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group told The New Indian Express.

Nandi attributed the company’s superior growth to a strong portfolio of aesthetic and technologically advanced products. “If you are able to give consumers a value-for-money product that also has hassle-free comprehensive warranty for 5 years, they will buy your ACs,” stated Nandi.

With early heatwaves gripping parts of North India, demand for cooling appliances is rising rapidly. Godrej, which competes with Voltas, Blue Star and global brands such as LG and Daikin, is aiming for a 12-13% market share in FY26. Nandi said, “Given our current momentum, we expect another 50% growth next fiscal (FY26, outpacing the industry’s projected 30% expansion.” The overall AC market is likely to hit 18 million units in FY26.

To meet rising demand, Godrej is also planning capacity expansion after FY26 and exploring exports to Europe, building on its existing shipments to the Middle East and Nepal.

The company on Tuesday unveiled its new AC portfolio, spanning multiple capacities, tonnages, energy ratings and technologies. Sabyasachi Gupta, Product Group Head – Air Conditioners at Appliances business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said that it further AC adoption and aid consumers, we are also offering a one of its kind 5-year comprehensive warranty with no hidden costs - with waived off service visit charges, gas refill charges and even remote replacement costs for five years, apart from easy EMI options.

“With summer temperatures rising on one hand and a robust lineup of new premium home air conditioners on the other, we aim to achieve over 50% growth in AC sales this summer compared to last year,” added Gupta.