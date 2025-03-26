Parliament passes Banking Laws Amendment bill

MUMBAI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended the massive write-offs of bad loans by banks (to the tune of Rs 16.35 trillion in the past 10 years) saying bad loan write-offs do not mean waive-offs and that banks are empowered legally to chase the defaulters and recover the money.

Since the insolvency and bankruptcy regime has come into force in May 2016, banks’ bad loan pile has come down massively—from around 13% in FY14 to a low of 2.5% in terms of gross NPAs and over 4% in net NPAs to a low of 0.65% as of December 2024. But this has come at a huge cost to banks as the recovery through the bankruptcy route has only averaged at 32% in all these years.

In FY24, banks wrote off Rs 1.70 trillion, down from Rs 2.16 trillion in the previous fiscal, taking the overall write-offs to staggering Rs 16.35 trillion in the past 10 financial years, the finance ministry has informed the Parliament earlier this month.

Defending the write-offs as means to clean the books of banks, she said during a debate on the Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, “bad loan write-offs don't mean waive-offs. Also write-offs don’t benefit a borrower as it doesn't result in waiver of liabilities.”