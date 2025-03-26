Women workforce representation in IT services at 21.2% in 2024

In the IT Services sector, female workforce participation has increased from 7.8% in 2020 to 21.2% in 2024. However, it has declined when compared to 2023(26.50%.), signalling the existence of inherent challenges that complicate the sustained promotion of inclusivity within this domain.

Women's representation in mid-level roles grew just 4.13% to 8.93% in the corresponding period (2020-2024), according to the 'Gender Parity-Shaping Workforce Equity' report, released by TeamLease Digital.

Interestingly, in GCCs (global capability centres) female workforce participation has reduced to 38.30% in 2024, compared to 42.40% in 2022. In 2023, it was 33.60%. The report points out that this fluctuating trend is due to various factors, including shifts in hiring patterns and the cyclical nature of business demand, all of which play a pivotal role in shaping the composition of the workforce.

On the other hand, the tech in non-tech industries exhibits a steady improvement (from 1.90% in 2020 to 14% in 2024), suggesting that there are ongoing and persistent efforts to address and bridge the gender gaps.

Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital told TNIE that in the last two-three years, the number of new hires in the tech industry has actually gone down because of lay-offs and market situation. "In the last five years (2020-2024), female participation in the tech contractual workforce has gone up from 9.51% to 27.98%, and this shows very good upside in the kind of hiring that is happening across the industries," she said.

The report also talks about tech in the non-tech sectors such as BFSI, energy, healthcare and manufacturing, as these sectors continue to be male-dominated. Female participation in tech roles within these sectors grew from 1.9% in 2020 to 14% in 2024, but women remain vastly underrepresented in leadership roles, the report said.

Also, the gender pay gap is 6% at entry-level positions, increasing to 19% at mid-level roles. However, at senior levels, the pay disparity is slightly lower, at 13%. In GCCs too, pay disparities remain a big issue as the overall gender pay gap stands at 16.10%, with a more pronounced gap of 16.4% at senior levels. In case of high-demand tech roles, the gender pay gap reaches 22.2%, while in non-tech roles, the gap is considerably lower at 0.8%, the report added.

Data scientist, AI/ML engineer are the highest paying jobs for women at all levels in GCCs. While a data scientist with 0-3 years earns Rs 12-18 lakh per annum and Rs 100-150 LPA (8+ years), AI/ML engineers earn Rs 15-22 LPA (experience 0-3 yrs) and Rs 120-180 LPA (8+ yrs).

In services tech roles, software developer/engineers earn Rs 6-10 LPA (0-3 yrs) and Rs 35-50 LPA (8+ yrs). With similar years of experience, blockchain developers can earn Rs 8-12 LPA to Rs 70-100 LPA.

TeamLease Digital recommends that to enhance women's participation and equal pay, there is a need to craft a strategy that incorporates extensive training initiatives and there should be tailored training programmes that can benefit from diverse learning formats.