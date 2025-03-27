BSNL’s revenue impacted due to delays in 4G rollout: MoS telecom

BSNL's revenue has been impacted due to delays in the rollout of 4G services and stiff competition in the mobile segment, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Telecom, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, stated that BSNL has awarded purchase orders for 100,000 4G sites, of which 83,993 sites have been installed and 74,521 are operational as of March 8.

"The revenue of BSNL has been impacted due to delays in the rollout of 4G services as well as stiff competition in the mobile segment," the minister said. In response to a question regarding the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), Sekhar explained that the government approved the first revival package in 2019 to reduce BSNL’s operating costs through debt restructuring via sovereign guarantee bonds and VRS.