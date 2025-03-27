Credit growth slows for 8th straight month in Feb to 12%: RBI

MUMBAI: Non-food credit growth of banks continued to slow down for the eighth consecutive month for the fortnight to February 21, at 12% as against 16.6% reported in the trailing 12 months period, primarily due to a drop in personal and credit card loans following tighter rules by the Reserve Bank.

The central bank data showed Thursday that at the system level banks’ credit increased by 12% on-year last month, slower than the 16.6% rise a year earlier, excluding the impact of HDFC Bank's reverse merger with its parent Housing Development Finance Corp, which took place in July 2023.

Including the merger impact, the central bank said loans grew 11% in February, compared with 20.5% in the year-ago period.

The growth rate was 12.5% in January, excluding the merger, and 11.4% including the merger. Credit demand has been slowing since December 2023 after RBI asked banks to set aside 25 percentage at 125% more in risk weighted capital for their unsecured books like personal loans and credit cards and also to their loans to non-banks which have been primarily driving business through unsecured loans.