E-retail market to soar more than 3 time to $190 billion by 2030

The domestic e-retail market, which has already become the world’s second largest online shopper base, is projected to grow at least three times to reach $170-$190 billion in gross merchandise value by 2030, from $60 billion in 2024, says a latest report by management consultancy firm Bain & Company.

According to the report, India's Flipkart has already become the second-largest e-retail platform globally, with a shopper base of over 270 million in 2024.

The e-retail market is projected to scale three time by 2030 from the current $60 billion. The domestic retail market was over $1 trillion in 2024, and continues to be a critical channel even as the online channel grows, added the report, which has also noted that the continuing slowdown in consumption has slowed down retail growth to 10-12% in 2024, compared to historical growth rates exceeding 20%.