Govt to borrow Rs 8 lakh cr in H1 FY26; Rs 10,000 cr from green bonds

The Central government plans to borrow Rs 8 lakh crore in the first half of 2025-26, accounting for 54% of the total Rs14.82 lakh crore budgeted for the full year. The borrowings will be through 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30, 40, and 50-year securities, with 65% of the Rs 8 lakh crore raised via securities with tenures of up to 15 years. The 10-year securities will form the largest share, totaling Rs 2 lakh crore.

“The gross market borrowing of Rs 8 lakh crore shall be completed through 26 weekly auctions and will be spread across various tenures,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The government will raise Rs 84,000 crore through 50-year securities in six tranches of Rs 14,000 crore each. These bonds, introduced in 2023-24 to cater to pension funds and insurance companies, continue to be a key borrowing instrument.