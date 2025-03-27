No specific prohibition on use of AI-based tools by depts: Govt

The government has clarified that there is no specific prohibition on the use and adoption of AI-based tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, or Groke by government departments.

In a written reply to Parliament, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions however asked its employees or government functionaries to exercise due diligence and caution to ensure the safety, security, and confidentiality of public information while using these apps.

“There is no specific prohibition on the use and adoption of AI-based tools by any Government Departments as this is an emerging technology with great potential in various citizen oriented web applications. However, government functionaries are expected to exercise due diligence and caution to ensure safety, security and confidentiality of public information while using any digital technology or platforms,” said Jitender Singh, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.