US tariffs can lead to $6 billion loss to exporters, $10 billion in earnings: report 

MUMBAI: The proposed punitive or reciprocal tariffs that the US has threatened to slap on Indian exports from April 2 will lead to an average 10% increase in duties from the present levels and will lead to loss of $6 billion to exporters this fiscal, according to a latest report from brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services.

In FY24, the US was the largest trading partner for the nation with around 17.7% of total merchandise exports earnings with trade balance hugely in our favour as exports touched $77.5 billion in FY24 or 2.1% of GDP.

The share of the US in our total merchandise shipments rose from 16.9% in FY20 to 17.7% in FY24, and further to 18% in FY22, which marginally declined to 17.4% in FY23 and inched up to 17.7% last fiscal.