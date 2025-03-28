SBI chief Setty to chair Indian Banks Association

MUMBAI: The national bankers lobby, Indian Banks Association (IBA), has elected the State Bank chief CS Setty as its new chairman for the next fiscal.
Chief executives of Union Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait India, A Manimekhalai, Swarup Kumar Saha, and Madhav Nair, respectively, will be Setty’ deputies, IBA said in a statement on Friday after a meeting of the managing committee.
MV Rao, the chief executive of Central Bank of India, was the chairman of the grouping in the outgoing financial year.
Setty will serve as the IBA chairman until the next annual general meeting, leading the grouping that represents the interests of the banking sector.
B Ramesh Babu, the chief executive of Karur Vysya Bank, is the honorary secretary of the association.