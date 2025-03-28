SBI chief Setty to chair Indian Banks Association

MUMBAI: The national bankers lobby, Indian Banks Association (IBA), has elected the State Bank chief CS Setty as its new chairman for the next fiscal.

Chief executives of Union Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait India, A Manimekhalai, Swarup Kumar Saha, and Madhav Nair, respectively, will be Setty’ deputies, IBA said in a statement on Friday after a meeting of the managing committee.