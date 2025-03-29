4-day India-US trade talks concludes; no clarity on reciprocal tariff

The four-day India-US trade talks in New Delhi concluded on Saturday with the two sides deciding the pathway for further talks. However, no clarity emerged on the issue of reciprocal tariff as Commerce Ministry officials remained tight-lipped on the issue. A statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that sectoral expert level engagements under the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) will start virtually in the coming weeks.

A Commerce Ministry official told TNIE that the two sides had a good discussion on the way forward for talks. “A lot of issues got clarified between the two sides. Pathway for further talks has been decided,” said the official. He, however, refused to answer questions on the issue of reciprocal tariff, saying that he was not part of those discussions.