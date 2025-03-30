Centre's stake in VI rises to 49 per cent, converts Rs 36,950 crore dues into equity

The union government has decided to convert Vodafone Idea’s unpaid spectrum auction dues of Rs 36,950 crore into equity shares. This move will increase the government's stake in the telecom company from 22.6% to 48.99%.

Vodafone Idea informed stock exchanges that the government will receive 3,695 crore equity shares at Rs 10 per share. The conversion follows an order dated 29 March 2025, which the company received on 30 March. The share price was set based on SEBI rules, considering the 90-day and 10-day volume-weighted average price before 26 February 2025 (Relevant Date).

The company said this step is part of the telecom reforms announced in September 2021 to help struggling telecom companies. Despite the government’s higher stake, Vodafone Idea said its promoters – Vodafone Inc and Aditya Birla Group – will continue to manage the company. Before this, the promoters held 38.8% of the company. The government will remain a public shareholder in Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea plans to complete the equity issuance within 30 days after getting approvals, including from SEBI.

This decision comes from the 2021 telecom relief package, which allowed telecom companies to delay spectrum payments and offered the option to convert dues into equity. The move is expected to improve Vodafone Idea’s financial position in a highly competitive telecom market.

The company’s debt will reduce, though it does not count government dues as debt. As of 31 December 2024, Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues were about Rs 70,000 crore, and spectrum dues stood at around Rs 1,40,000 crore. The company has lowered its bank debt by Rs 5,290 crore over the past year. At the end of the third quarter of FY25, its remaining bank debt stood at Rs 2,330 crore, down from Rs 7,620 crore a year ago. In the last year, Vodafone Idea raised about Rs 26,000 crore through a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

Recently, in an interaction with TNIE, Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised Vodafone Idea for its successful fund-raising efforts last year. He also noted that India is one of the few countries with four telecom companies competing for market share.