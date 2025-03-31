Aditya Birla group sells pulp & paper biz to ITC for Rs 3,500 crore

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) will sell its pulp and paper business – Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) -- located at Lalkuan in Uttarakhand by way of slump sale to ITC Limited for Rs 3,498 core.



ABREL said in a statement on Monday that the divestment of the pulp and paper undertaking is a value unlocking exercise for ABREL. “It will further enable the company to pursue growth opportunities in its core business—real estate,” it said.



Speaking on the transaction, ABREL managing editor RK Dalmia said: “The divestment of the Pulp and Paper undertaking by ABREL is a strategic portfolio choice and unlocks value for the shareholders of ABREL. The company has embarked on a transformational growth phase, and this move will further sharpen its focus on real estate to drive sustained value creation.”

