Indians overseas asset holding falls by $40 bn in Dec quarter

Assets held by Indians overseas declined by $40.1 billion, while the claims of non-residents’ on the country also declined by $29.1 billion, resulting in an increase in the net foreign liabilities of the country by $11 billion to $364.5 billion during the December 2024 quarter.

The fall was primarily due to the valuation effect as the rupee was under tremendous pressure during this period. According to the quarterly numbers relating to the country’s international investment position for December 2024 quarter released by the RBI, net claims of non-residents on the country increased by $11 billion during the reporting period.

The decline in Indian residents’ foreign assets during the period was mainly due to a $70.1 billion decline in the reserve assets, which however increased by $ 13.2 billion over December 2023. The fall in foreign liabilities was due to the decline in inward direct and portfolio investments during the period, though trade credit, loans and currency and deposits recorded an increase, the central bank said.