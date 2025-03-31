Renault to acquire Nissan’s 51% stake in India JV

NEW DELHI: French auto major Renault Group will acquire the 51% stake held by its joint venture partner Nissan in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd, and as a result it would own 100% in the Indian entity, the company said on Monday.

Renault has, however, not revealed the total consideration of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and its completion is expected by the end of the first half of 2025.

The two automakers – Renault and Nissan – have also entered into an operational agreement to continue the current projects between Renault Group and Nissan, and define the future relationship of Renault Group and Nissan in India. Nissan will continue to use RNAIPL as a sourcing for India and export in the coming years.