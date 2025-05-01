Adani Enterprises reports seven-fold rise in Q4FY25 profit, Adani Ports PAT surges 48%

MUMBAI: Adani Group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises (AEL), on Thursday reported an over seven-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), owing to an exceptional gain. AEL’s net profit was recorded at ₹3,844.91 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹450.58 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The exceptional gain was recorded at ₹3,945.73 crore from the sale of a 13.5% stake in Adani Wilmar (AWL).

The company’s total income breached the ₹1 lakh crore mark for the first time in a financial year. It stood at ₹1,00,365 crore in FY25, up 2.1% year-on-year.

AEL stated that it plans to raise up to ₹15,000 crore via private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method allowed under applicable laws.

Revenue from operations during the March quarter declined by 7.5% to ₹26,965.86 crore. “As we scale up in energy transition, airports, data centres, and mining services, we are creating new market leaders that will drive India's growth story for decades to come,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, in a statement.