April GST collection hit all time high of Rs 2.36 lakh crore

The gross GST collection hit an all-time high of Rs 2.36 lakh crore in April 2025, 12.6% higher than the collection of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024.
Net GST collection during the month is Rs 2.09 lakh crore, up 9.1% when compared to the same month previous year.
While gross revenue from domestic transactions increased by 10.7% to Rs 1.89 lakh crore, revenue from imports rose by 21% to Rs 46,900 crore. Total Refunds increased sharply by 48% to Rs 27,341 crore.
Strong double-digit growth in gross GST collections in April 2025 show improved economic activities. In FY25, gross GST collections increased by an average 9.5%, showing a likely saturation of growth potential of the GST. Net revenues averaged a growth of 8.6% in FY25. However, the April numbers in the new financial year should make the authorities happy.
According to MS Mani , Partner, Deloitte India, the net GST collections crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in the first month of the current fiscal year indicates a strong economic performance in the last month of the previous fiscal year as these relate to transactions in goods and services in March 25.
GST is a big source of revenue for both the Centre and the states with the consumption tax accounting for around 28% of the Central government’s total tax revenue in FY25. This year the Centre hopes to collect Rs 11.8 lakh crore from GST, 11.3% higher than previous year.
Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, says amidst the global tariff war, the disruption caused by the heinous attack in Kashmir, and the related uncertainties, the growth of Net GST revenues by 9.1% is commendable.
In terms of state-wise collections, most states and UTs reported positive growth, with only a handful seeing single-digit increases. Among bigger states, Haryana (16%), Bihar (15%), Gujarat (13%) and Tamil Nadu (13%) led the growth in GST revenue.
Maharashtra remains the top contributor, collecting ₹41,465 crore (11% growth), followed by Karnataka (₹17,815 crore, 12%) and Tamil Nadu (₹13,831 crore, 13%). Uttar Pradesh (₹13,609 crore, 11%) and Gujarat (₹14,705 crore, 12%) also maintained strong momentum.