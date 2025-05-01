April GST collection hit all time high of Rs 2.36 lakh crore

The gross GST collection hit an all-time high of Rs 2.36 lakh crore in April 2025, 12.6% higher than the collection of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024.

Net GST collection during the month is Rs 2.09 lakh crore, up 9.1% when compared to the same month previous year.

While gross revenue from domestic transactions increased by 10.7% to Rs 1.89 lakh crore, revenue from imports rose by 21% to Rs 46,900 crore. Total Refunds increased sharply by 48% to Rs 27,341 crore.

Strong double-digit growth in gross GST collections in April 2025 show improved economic activities. In FY25, gross GST collections increased by an average 9.5%, showing a likely saturation of growth potential of the GST. Net revenues averaged a growth of 8.6% in FY25. However, the April numbers in the new financial year should make the authorities happy.

According to MS Mani , Partner, Deloitte India, the net GST collections crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in the first month of the current fiscal year indicates a strong economic performance in the last month of the previous fiscal year as these relate to transactions in goods and services in March 25.

GST is a big source of revenue for both the Centre and the states with the consumption tax accounting for around 28% of the Central government’s total tax revenue in FY25. This year the Centre hopes to collect Rs 11.8 lakh crore from GST, 11.3% higher than previous year.