India’s coal production sees steady growth in April 2025; captive mining contribution rises

“India’s coal production and dispatch witnessed steady growth in April 2025, compared to the same period last year. This reflects the continued efforts of the Ministry of Coal and its subsidiaries to ensure consistent supply and operational stability in the sector,” said the coal ministry in a press note.

As of April 30, 2025, coal stock held by coal companies saw a notable rise, reaching 125.76 MT in FY 2025–26, compared to 102.41 MT during the same period last year.

At Coal India Limited (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT, marking a 22.10 per cent increase from 86.60 MT in the corresponding period of FY 2024–25.

This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 22.8 per cent, underscoring the robust performance and operational efficiency of the coal sector.

The coal ministry said that it remains committed to achieving sustainable growth, enhancing coal availability, and reducing dependence on imports. With this positive momentum, the coal sector continues to play a pivotal role in powering India's economic growth.