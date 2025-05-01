India’s coal production sees steady growth in April 2025; captive mining contribution rises

NEW DELHI: India's coal production in April 2025 reached 81.57 million tonnes (MT) (Provisional), marking an increase from 78.71 MT produced during the same period in the previous year.
Production from captive and other entity mines during April 2025 in FY 2025–26 stood at 14.51 MT (Provisional), registering a significant rise from 11.46 MT recorded during the corresponding period last year.
This surge highlights the growing contribution of captive mining to India’s overall coal output. India’s total coal dispatch in April 2025 reached 86.64 MT (Provisional), reflecting a steady increase from 85.11 MT recorded in April 2024.
“India’s coal production and dispatch witnessed steady growth in April 2025, compared to the same period last year. This reflects the continued efforts of the Ministry of Coal and its subsidiaries to ensure consistent supply and operational stability in the sector,” said the coal ministry in a press note.
As of April 30, 2025, coal stock held by coal companies saw a notable rise, reaching 125.76 MT in FY 2025–26, compared to 102.41 MT during the same period last year.
At Coal India Limited (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT, marking a 22.10 per cent increase from 86.60 MT in the corresponding period of FY 2024–25.
This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 22.8 per cent, underscoring the robust performance and operational efficiency of the coal sector.
The coal ministry said that it remains committed to achieving sustainable growth, enhancing coal availability, and reducing dependence on imports. With this positive momentum, the coal sector continues to play a pivotal role in powering India's economic growth.