Mahindra secures second place in Indian car market by out-selling Hyundai, Tata by 7–8K units in April 2025

MUMBAI:Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has strengthened its position as India’s second-largest passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturer, as rivals Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Tata Motors reported a decline in monthly wholesales in April 2025. The automaker has extended its lead over Tata Motors to more than 7,000 units, while the gap with Hyundai now stands at nearly 8,000 units.

Mahindra sold 52,330 vehicles (all utility vehicles) in the domestic market in April 2025, a growth of 28% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and its total sales, including exports, stood at 54,860 vehicles. In comparison, Tata Motors reported a 6% decline in PV sales to 45,199 units in April 2025 compared to 47,883 units in April 2024. HMIL domestic shipments plummeted nearly 9% to 44,374 units in April 2025.

“Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52330 units, a growth of 28% and total vehicle sales of 84170 units, a 19% growth over the same month last year. These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.