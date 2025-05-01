Youtube’s payout to Indian creators crosses Rs 21,000 crore, commits Rs 850 crore more: CEO Mohan

MUMBAI: YouTube has so far paid a whopping Rs 21,000 cr to Indian creators and artists, its global chief executive Neal Mohan said, highlighting the rapid rise of the country’s creator economy and reaffirmed the platform’s commitment to supporting the country’s digital talent with an additional Rs 850 crore investment.

Mohan, who became the chief executive in February 2023, succeeding Susan Wojcicki. He previously served as Youtube's chief product officer.

“Youtube is here to support the next generation of creators in here who have so far received Rs 21,000 crore from us,” Mohan told the three-day World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit that began here Thursday.

Highlighting the platform’s strong commitment to supporting local talent here, he announced an additional Rs 850 crore investment over the next two years to further boost the growth and global reach of local creators.

The new investment will focus on training talent, supporting creativity, and helping Indian creators reach a global audience, he added.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most-followed government leader on Youtube globally, with over 25 million subscribers.

Noting that the creator community here is growing rapidly, he said in the last year alone, more than 100 million Indian Youtube channels published content, and channels with over 1 million subscribers increased from 11,000 to 15,000 now.