Apple to manufacture majority of US-bound iPhones in India for June quarter: Tim Cook

NEW DELHI: Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on May 2 that the majority of iPhones to be sold in the United States during the June 2025 quarter (April to June 2025) will be manufactured in India.

Speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Cook also noted that China would remain the primary manufacturing base for most Apple products sold outside the U.S.

Cook’s comments gain significance following a 'Financial Times' report stating that Apple plans to shift all iPhone production for the US market to India starting in 2026.

The move is believed to be driven by lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian-made products compared to those from China and Vietnam.

However, Cook emphasised that his remarks were limited to the current quarter and did not provide guidance for future quarters.

“The existing tariffs that apply to Apple today are based on the product's country of origin as you alluded to. For the June quarter, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will have India as their country of origin and Vietnam to be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods products sold in the US,” Cook said.