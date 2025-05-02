China reasserts US origin claim in COVID-19 white paper

CHENNAI: In a newly released white paper on its COVID-19 pandemic response, China renewed its assertion that the virus may have originated in the United States, pushing back against recent claims from the US government that the virus emerged from a lab in China.

The white paper, published Wednesday via the state-run Xinhua news agency, comes in direct response to an April 18 announcement by the Trump administration, which launched a COVID-19 website reiterating the theory that the virus originated from a Chinese lab.