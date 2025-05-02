Investors are now more focused on AI start-ups: Tracxn  

BENGALURU: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) gaining significant traction across various industries, investments in these start-ups are also increasing. According to data sourced from market intelligence firm Tracxn, the Indian AI sector includes 7,114 start-ups that have collectively raised $23 billion in equity funding so far.

Recently, Sarvam AI became the first company to receive government support to build an indigenous Artificial Intelligence LLM (large language model). Sarvam, an artificial intelligence company, has demonstrated proven capability in developing foundational models proficient in Indian languages.

Backed by top investors including Lightspeed, Peak XV, and Khosla Ventures, it has so far raised equity funding of $53.6 million.

Vivek Raghavan, Co-founder of Sarvam, said that they are ready to build AI that reaches every corner of the country. "Our goal is to build multi-modal, multi-scale foundation models from scratch. When we do, a universe of applications unfolds. For citizens, this means interacting with AI that feels familiar, not foreign. For enterprises, this means unlocking intelligence without sending their data beyond borders," he said.