Trump vs Toyota? Why US cars are a rare sight in Japan

FUKAYA: With their sleek curves and chrome grilles, the classic American cars on sale at Yosuke Fukuda's yard ooze Californian cool but on Japanese roads new US vehicles are a rare sight -- much to President Donald Trump's annoyance.

Japan's Toyota is the second-top-selling automaker in the United States, where it shifted more than 2.3 million vehicles last year.

Meanwhile US industry leader General Motors sold just 587 Chevrolets and 449 Cadillacs in Japan, while Ford pulled out of the tough Japanese market nearly a decade ago.

And it's not just an aversion to foreign brands -- in 2024 Mercedes-Benz sold more than 53,000 vehicles and BMW sold over 52,000 including Minis.

"They don't take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs!" Trump said in April, accusing Japan of treating its ally "very poorly on trade".

To try and rev up the US auto industry, Trump has imposed a 25 percent levy on imported vehicles, in a major blow to Tokyo.

Many people in Japan admire vintage US cars, but when it comes to new wheels, they hold more trust in domestic brands, Fukuda told AFP.

West Coast hip-hop booms out at his shop Y-Tech, an incongruous slice of Americana amid the rice paddies north of Tokyo.

"To be honest I think the problem is the size of the roads," as well as an impression that US cars break down more often, which is likely unfounded, Fukuda said.

At his garage, the 20 or so classic US models in varying states of restoration include a silver-green 1970 Chevrolet Nova and a 1954 Buick Roadmaster.

But Fukuda also drives a modern SUV -- a General Motors Yukon, which is two metres (6.5 feet) wide and "sticks out or is packed in" when parked in Tokyo's narrow streets.

Although some US cars are smaller, the brands remain a niche choice because "there are hardly any places that sell them or repair them", he said.