Two-wheeler sales in slow lane, Hero's dispatches fall 43% in April

Two-wheeler sales in April 2025 remained sluggish, with most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) reporting subdued figures. Hero MotoCorp faced a significant decline, with dispatches to dealerships plunging 43% year-on-year to just 305,406 units. This puts Hero's April wholesales behind its key rivals-Honda (HMSI), TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto.

Hero MotorCorp said that its sales (dispatches) were impacted by a three-day production pause at four of its plants between April 17 and 19. The halts took place to facilitate supply chain alignment and conduct scheduled maintenance and infrastructure enhancements.

The company said that it recorded 5.05 lakh VAHAN registrations for its internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers in April 2025 and has maintained a consistent month-on-month increase in retail market share throughout 2025.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported that its total sales (dispatches) stood at 480,896 units in April 2025, which included 4,22,931 domestic units and 57,965 exported units. This is an 11% year-on-year decline from 541,946 units sold in April 2024. Bajaj Auto also reported decline in total two-wheeler sales last month. It fell 7% year-on-year to 317,937 units.